Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”

His family was indeed expanded. Landon has a younger sister, Alabama Barker, 16, and a stepsister, Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Landon and Alabama are the biological children of Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 47, and Atiana was partially raised by Travis even after he split from Shanna, who had Atiana with former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 49. With Travis and Kourtney’s union, Landon gained stepsiblings in Kourt’s kids she shares with ex Scott Disick, 39: Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7.

The budding musician also opened up about his experience in Portofino, Italy, to see his father and the reality star and businesswoman tie the knot. “It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy with his new wife,” he recalled. “It was honestly amazing. It was all a beautiful experience.” Kourtney and Travis threw a grand wedding in the gorgeous waterside town on May 22, which was attended by most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and some of their kids. The happy couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15.

Previously, a source confirmed to HollywoodLife that all of Kourtney’s and Travis’ kids are adjusting to their new family well and that they have a great relationship with their respective stepparent. “Regarding Travis and [Kourtney’s] children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They love their dad so much, but they understand that their mom is married to Travis now and that he is their stepfather. There is nothing but love in their entire blended family.”

Plus, another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the sweet relationship Kourtney has with her new stepchildren. “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It’s easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already,” they noted. “But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”