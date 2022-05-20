Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Tiny Black Bikini While Yachting In Italy With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a black bikini while yachting with husband Travis Barker! The Blink 182 drummer, 46, grabbed the Poosh founder’s bum as they went for a dip in Portofino, Italy on Friday, May 20. The reality star, 43, looked gorgeous in the black thong bottoms as she soaked up the sun and cooled off in the warm mediterranean sea. Her hair was slicked back as she lifted herself back onto the reported $14.2 million yacht.

Kourt’s three kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were also present on the lavish yacht, along with Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22. In another photo, a shirtless Travis, Kourtney and Reign all held hands as they took a jump into the ocean! The 7-year-old was smiling as he prepared for the leap in the water, wearing a red safety jacket along with a black pair of swim shorts.

The couple is set to wed in Portofino, Italy this coming weekend at the historic Castello Brown overlooking the harbor. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 41, was also seen touching down in Italy on May 20, a day ahead of the expected nuptials.

Kourtney and Travis already legally wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday, May 15, just six weeks after a non-legal ceremony in Las Vegas. Only Kourtney’s grandmother MJ attended in Santa Barbara, along with Travis’ father Randy Barker. After the momentous event, Kourtney and Travis shared photos of themselves in a vintage car adorned with a “just married” sign. The 43-year-old stunned in a short Dolce & Gabbana dress with a red heart accent, paired with velvet burgundy pumps, a black Balenciaga bag and a veil.

The couple announced their engagement in Oct. 2021 after a 10-month romance that moved fairly quickly after a decade-long friendship. Kourtney and Travis haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA since they started dating, which has been under some scrutiny from Kourt’s kids — especially Reign! “I am going to die. Ew, guys,” he hilariously said on Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Could you guys please not French-kiss again?” Scott Disick‘s son begged.