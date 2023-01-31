Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Thong Bikini During Caribbean Vacation After Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is back in one of her favorite spots looking hotter than ever…though this time, she’s without her ex, Travis Scott. In new photos you can SEE HERE via TMZ, the cosmetics maven, 25, showed off in a revealing black thong bikini as she waded in the jeweled waters of Turks and Caicos. She wore her hair in a half ponytail for the skin-baring photos, and at one point rocked a green mini coverup and sunglasses and accessorized with a couple of delicate bracelets. The mom of two didn’t appear to be wearing makeup but looked flawless, nonetheless.

Turks & Caicos, it turns out, is exactly where her ex and baby daddy took her for a “special” Mother’s Day trip last spring. “Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May of 2022. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”

The source also revealed to HL that Turks and Caicos is one of her “favorite” destinations. “Kylie loves Turks and Caicos,” the source continued. “It is one of her favorite vacation spots ever. Travis did not hold back any stops when it came to making sure that this getaway was super meaningful and that she is going to have the best Mother’s Day ever. As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon.”

Obviously, that didn’t happen. Travis and Kylie went their separate ways after Christmas, with news breaking on the split in early January. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.