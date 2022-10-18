Kylie Jenner Rocks Tiny Black Bikini As She Takes A Dip In Her Swimming Pool: Photos

Kylie Jenner proved bikini season is year-round, as she sipped a beverage and went for a swim to promote her latest business venture on Oct. 18.

By:
October 18, 2022
Image Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner, 25, stunned in a tiny black bikini on Oct. 18, as she promoted her latest business deal with GLOW. She shared a carousel of photos via Instagram to celebrate becoming an equity stakeholder and a brand ambassador in the beverage company. “It’s the GLOW® for me. I’m excited to join the @drinkglow team,” Kylie captioned the sexy photos.

For the at-home photoshoot, the mom-of-two wore her long raven-hued tresses down in loose waves. Kylie also made sure her long manicured nails matched the color scheme of her hair and bikini. The fashion icon took a sip from what appeared to be GLOW’s Mango Apricot flavor while only standing waist-deep in the infinity pool.

The former billionaire’s statement on her reasoning behind joining GLOW is stated on the company’s website. “I’ve always been interested in the water and functional beverage category. My ambassadorship with GLOW® is exciting as it allows me to support a product that is revolutionizing the industry,” Kylie said. “In the past, sparkling waters have lacked enhancements and functional waters have lacked carbonation.” Also joining The Kardashians star as an equity stakeholder and brand ambassador is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, 29.

Kylie Jenner is a mom-of-two and founder of her own cosmetics line. (Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Kylie’s bikini post comes just five days after the bombshell appeared on Hailey Bieber‘s Instagram completed covered in green body makeup for an early Halloween costume. While Hailey did not caption the photo, many people in the comments were obsessed with Kylie’s look. She wore a monochromatic black ensemble while in a bathtub getting cozy with a skeleton decoration. Even momager Kris Jenner, 66, commented on the post with, “OMG what’s happening over there????”

In addition, just over two weeks ago the second episode of Season 2 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu, and Kylie did not hold back on talking about her body following the birth of her second child. When her mom brought up how quickly her youngest daughter bounced back, Kylie didn’t immediately agree. “Well, no. It’s interesting I feel like with your first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it’s harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process,” she said. The Kylie Skin founder also added that this time around she is “less stressed” about her weight and what she looks like. And after seeing those gorgeous bikini photos, we must say that Kylie is definitely looking amazing!

