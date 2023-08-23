Mason Disick, 13, Makes Rare Appearance In North West’s Goofy TikTok Video: Watch

Mason Disick is the most low-key of all the KarJenner cousins, but even he can't avoid popping up in a North West TikTok.

August 23, 2023
Mason Disick
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mason Disick, 13, made a rare appearance on social media when he hung out with some of his family members, including his cousin North West, 10. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s oldest child popped up in North’s TikTok from August 12 where the pair hung out on tennis courts with North’s mom Kim Kardashian, 42, and Mason’s sister Penelope Disick, 11. Mason held the phone in his hand and put the funny dog filters on Kim and North’s faces, before flipping the camera and using the filter on himself. The teenager had on a white T-shirt and rocked his shaggy brunette hair while looking so grown up in the video.

Kourtney, 44, and Scott, 40, welcomed Mason on December 14, 2009. His younger brother Reign, 8, was born the same day as Mason five years later. As the first-born of all the Kardashian cousins, Mason is by far the most low-key of all the kids from the new generation. He’s rarely seen in any of his family members’ social media posts, as he prefers to keep his life as private as possible. However, he is occasionally photographed in public when he’s out with his famous parents.

One of the last times Mason was seen was when he celebrated his bar mitzvah in West Hollywood in December. His family went all-out to celebrate, as the event space was dressed to the nines with top-notch decor (including a personalized sign!) and several food trucks, according to footage obtained by Page Six. Mason rolled up to his birthday bash in a casual look that included jeans, a black hoodie, and white sneakers.

Mason Disick in 2017 (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

When Mason turned 13 at the end of last year he received so many special messages on Instagram from his family. Kim even posted a picture of her and Mason standing back to back to reveal that he’s taller than her. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now. I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” Kim wrote in her tribute to her nephew. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday.”

A few months after he reached his milestone birthday, Mason enjoyed another exciting celebration when he graduated from 6th grade. Scott threw his son a party in June with an assortment of silver balloons that spelt out, “Yay Mason Passed The 6th Grade.” After the party, Scott took a photo of Mason (whose face wasn’t fully visible) fast asleep on the couch, writing, “Wild 6th grade party 10:25 p.m. and out!!”

