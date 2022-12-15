Kim Kardashian Reveals Mason Disick Is Taller Than Her As She Celebrates His 13th Birthday: Photo

Mason Disick received so many special messages from his family members on his 13th birthday, including one from his aunt Kim Kardashian. The reality star, 42, celebrated her nephew’s big day on Dec. 14 with an Instagram Story photo of her and Mason standing back to back, revealing that Mason is in fact now taller than Kim. Mason truly has grown up so quickly!

In the photo, Mason is wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants. Kim, still rocking her fabulous blonde hair, also donned a cute SKIMS robe. Both Mason and Kim had on black backpacks and black sunglasses for the snapshot. Kim wrote on the image, “The day has come where you’re taller than me now. I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday.”

The Kardashians star has always had a special bond with Mason, who is the first-born of all the Kardashian cousins. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed Mason on December 14, 2009. Mason’s younger brother Reign, 8, was born the same day as Mason five years later, so the brothers usually celebrate their birthdays together. This year, Kourtney shared an Instagram post to both her sons on their birthday, featuring a throwback photo from when they were babies. “December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys ❤️❤️,” Kourtney wrote.

Aside from Kourtney and Kim, Kris Jenner also posted a birthday tribute to both Mason and Reign on her Instagram. “Happy birthday to two of the brightest lights in my life, my beautiful grandsons, Mason and Reign!” Kris wrote, before she gushed about each grandson, starting with Mason. “Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day! You’ve grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you,” the family matriarch wrote.

It’s been a great year for Mason, who graduated from 6th grade back in June. Scott threw his son a party with an assortment of silver balloons that spelt out, “Yay Mason Passed The 6th Grade.” After the party, Scott took a photo of Mason fast asleep on the couch, writing, “Wild 6th grade party 10:25 p.m. and out!!”