Mason Disick, 12, Graduates From 6th Grade & Dad Scott Celebrates With Balloons & Party

7th grade here he comes! Mason Disick, 12, finished another school year and his dad Scott Disick, 39, threw him a party on June 1 to celebrate. The Kardashians star shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of an assortment of silver balloons inside his home that spelt out, “Yay Mason Passed The 6th Grade.” On the photo, Scott wrote, “Congrats Mason you passed the 6th grade let’s party.”

It’s possible that the father-son duo celebrated with others, maybe even Scott’s daughter Penelope, 9, and his son Reign, 7, who he also shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. But the party didn’t last too long, or rather, Mason didn’t last long at the party. A few hours after he shared the photos of the balloons, Scott posted an image of his eldest child fast asleep on the couch. “Wild 6th grade party 10:25 p.m. and out!!” Scott wrote.

As the oldest child, Mason enjoys many bonding moments with both his parents. He actually shares his December 14th birthday with his little brother Reign, so each year Kourtney and Scott share the sweetest tributes to their sons. On Mason’s 12th birthday last year, his reality TV star mom posted pictures of the boys from over the years on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” Kourtney wrote. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.”

View Related Gallery Scott Disick & His 3 Kids: Photos Of Kourtney Kardashian's Ex With Mason, Penelope & Reign Scott Disick was seen leaving his hotel with his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in New York, NY. Pictured: Reign Disick,Scott Disick,Mason Disick Ref: SPL5028851 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick takes son Mason shopping at James Perse at the celebrity hot spot Malibu Cross Creek Mall. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Speaking of Kourtney, she recently got married to Travis Barker, 46, in Italy, and all three of her children were in attendance. Travis’ son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, were also there. But Scott wasn’t in attendance and he was seen partying at a strip club the day after the wedding.