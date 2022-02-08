See Pic

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA.

Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney KardashianHe and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.

Mason Disick joins mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for dinner. (BACKGRID)

The trio kept it very casual for their night out. The Blink-182 band member wore a white T-shirt that exposed his tatted arms and white ripped jeans. Mom and Mason, who walked side-by-side at the same height, also kept it cozy as Kourtney wore a Blink-182 shirt and pajama pants while her son wore a black long-sleeved shirt and grey sweatpants.

Mason just recently celebrated his 12th birthday on December 14. He shares a birthday with his little brother Reign Disick so their reality TV star mom left a heartfelt message for both of them in honor of their special day. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart. I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life,” it read. She also included a number of pictures of the two from over the years in the Instagram post.

Kourt shares Mason, Reign and daughter Penelope Disick with her ex Scott DisickThe two had an on-and-off relationship that lasted for nine years before they split for good in 2015. Scott moved onto Sofia Richie and just after that breakup in 2020, Kourtney started seeing Travis. Now that the two have their eyes set on tying the knot, Scott has had to give up his dreams of winning her back and start being supportive— especially for the sake of their kids.

“To still be a part of the Kardashian family is important to Scott,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, just after Kourtney and Travis got engaged. “Slowly but surely, he is attempting to accept that Travis and Kourt are the future. He just has to live and deal with it and get to a place where the rest of the family supports him, and he supports them, to make it look like he isn’t the jerk in the situation.”