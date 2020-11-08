See Pic

Pregnant ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Reveals Her Baby’s Gender With Cute Party — Pics

‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, are going to be parents to a baby girl! The couple made the announcement at their adorable gender reveal party.

The Duck Dynasty family will soon welcome another baby girl! Reality star Sadie Robertson, 23, and her husband Christian Huff, 22, revealed they’re expecting a daughter in the coming months, and threw a sweet gender reveal party. She took to her Instagram Story on November 7, sharing pics and videos of the intimate celebration, which included a pink funfetti-filled cake, and a shower of pink paint splatter! Her sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin posted a sweet family snap after the big news was revealed. “It’s a girl!! Congrats @legitsadierob & @christian_huff we are so excited to be adding some pink to our fam!!” Rebecca wrote on Instagram.

It comes just one month after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come.  How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you,” Sadie captioned the announcement on Instagram.

She added, “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.” Christian shared a similar photo from their pregnancy photoshoot and wrote in the caption, “Mom & dad.”

Sadie Robertson has revealed she’s having a baby girl. Image: AP

The couple said their ‘I do’s in November 2019 at Sadie’s parents’ farm in Louisiana, just 18 months after they started dating. More than 600 guests attended the wedding including Alfonso Ribeiro and Candace Cameron Bure, and they quickly jetted off to Mexico for their honeymoon following the huge celebration.