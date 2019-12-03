‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson & New Husband Honeymoon In Paradise In Sweet New Pics

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff finally updated fans with snapshots from their honeymoon getaway in Cabo San Lucas after tying the knot in Louisiana on Nov. 25! The trip was such a success, Sadie declared that ‘marriage is awesome.’

Sadie Robertson, 22, isn’t in Louisiana anymore. Following the Duck Dynasty star’s wedding to Christian Huff, 21, on her family farm in her Southern home state on Nov. 25, the newlyweds celebrated their marital bliss in a honeymoon-appropriate destination: Cabo San Lucas. Sadie shared a couple of snapshots from the trip on Dec. 2, which included a photo of the A&E Network star and her hubby posing by a rock formation on the beach in their color-complimentary swim wear. Sadie clung onto her new husband in a Baywatch-esque red swimsuit tucked into daisy dukes, while Christian sported royal blue swim shorts. A couple who wears primary colors together stays together! The next photo was just a selfie of Christian lounging on the beach, and we can see why he earned the solo attention (please refer to the abs below).

Judging by Sadie’s caption for the post, the trip was the perfect kick-off for her marriage. “I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE i know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome,” Sadie wrote, and that enthusiasm was matched in her husband’s honeymoon post. Christian shared a different photo of them enjoying the seaside in equally bright swimwear (Sadie in a hot pink bandeau bikini top, Christian in neon aqua swim shorts) and another picture of the lovers kicking back on resort pool cots. “Best week of my life with my smokin wife🔥🕺🏽🌴,” Christian gushed under the post.

The past few weeks have been quite eventful for Sadie and Christian. Not only did they wrap up November with a wedding, it was also a decked-out affair with a reported 600 people in attendance that included Sadie’s former partner on Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure. The wedding-at-large took place on the bride’s parents’ farm, which belongs to CEO of Duck Commander Willie Robertson and his wife Korie Robertson, but Sadie and Christian exchanged vows right on the family tennis court due to their shared love of the sport! The court underwent a full makeover, swapping out nets for romantic features like lights, white roses and AstroTurf, Sadie revealed to People.

It has been a whirlwind of romance for these two love birds. Christian proposed to Sadie in June, just after over a year of dating. One of Sadie’s sisters was already friends with Christian before the relationship began, but the fateful meet-cute between Christian and Sadie didn’t happen until a trip to Florida in the summer of 2018.