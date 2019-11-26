Sadie Robertson, 22, Married: She Weds Christian Huff, 20, In Romantic Ceremony

It’s official! Sadie Robertson and her beau, Christian Huff, are married, following a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their loving family and friends on Nov. 25.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Sadie Robertson, 22, and Christian Huff, 20, tied the knot in a lovely ceremony that included their close friends and dearest family members. The pair’s nuptials took place on Monday, Nov. 25 at Sadie’s parents’ farm in Louisiana, People magazine confirms. The mag reports that Sadie wore a “pure white strapless dress with a dramatic train, flowing veil and long white gloves.” More than 600 guests attended the event, including stars like Alfonso Ribeiro and Candace Cameron-Bure, who were both on Sadie’s season of Dancing With the Stars.

Sadie and Christian had quite the whirlwind engagement prior to exchanging their ‘I dos.’ The couple announced their engagement on June 9, with Sadie taking to her Instagram to share the news. “I screamed YES,” the former Duck Dynasty starlet captioned the video. In the clip — which you can see here — her then-boyfriend, Christian, drove Sadie to a picturesque country farm. After carrying her to a loveseat underneath a shady tree, Christian took his love by the hands, got down on one knee, and pulled out a ring. As Sadie said, she said yes, and judging by the bottle of champagne Christian had chilling by the loveseat, it seemed he was prepared for her answer.

At the time, Sadie truly couldn’t contain her excitement. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know, my friends, I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life,” she added. The clip, in addition to showing the proposal, showed a close-up of the ring, and of Sadie’s joyful glow, as she couldn’t stop herself from smiling. “I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.” Congrats to the happy couple!