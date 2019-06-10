Sadie Robertson, 21, Engaged: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Accepts Sweet Proposal From BF Christian Huff, 19

How does one say ‘Congratulations’ in mallard? ‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson is engaged after her boyfriend, Christian Huff, got down on one knee to pop the question!

“I screamed YES,” Sadie Robertson, 21, captioned the video she posted to her Instagram on June 9. In the clip — which you can see here — her boyfriend-turned-fiancé Christian Huff, 19, is seen driving the former Duck Dynasty star to a picturesque country farm. After carrying her to a loveseat underneath a shady tree, Christian takes his love by the hands, gets down on one knee, and pulls out a ring. As Sadie said, she said yes, and judging by the bottle of champagne Christian had chilling by the loveseat, it seemed he was prepared for her answer.

“So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know, my friends, I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life,” Sadie added. The clip, in addition to showing the proposal, gives a close-up of the ring, and a close-up of Sadie’s joy as she cannot stop herself from smiling. “I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

Sadie appeared on Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017 along with the rest of the Robertson family. She’s the granddaughter of Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson, 73, and the daughter of Willie, 47, and Korie Robertson, 45. Sadie’s mother was ecstatic after she found out that her little girl is engaged. “Sadie’s getting married!!!!!” Korie wrote while sharing a slideshow of her daughter showing off the ring. “To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being [Sadie’s] mom and can’t wait for [Christian] to join the fam!”

In addition to her parents’ reaction, Sadie received love from Bindi Irwin, 20. Both Bindi and Sadie competed on Dancing With The Stars (Sadie finishing second on Season 19 while Bindi won Season 21.) “Love & Light during this extraordinary new chapter of your lives,” Bindi wrote, and Entertainment Tonight notes that current Bachelorette Hannah Brown, 24, also congratulated the couple on their engagement. “Oh my gosh!!! I am so happy for you sweet Sadie!! Blessing for you both!!”

In addition to her stints in reality television, Sadie has ventured into acting and singing. She landed roles in faith-based films God’s Not Dead 2 and I’m Not Ashamed. She sang “Away In A Manger” with Alison Krauss on Duck The Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas album. Sadie has also written a handful of inspirational books, including Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True To her Values, Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion and Purpose, and Life Just Got Real: A Live Original Novel.