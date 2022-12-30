Landon Barker Is ‘Crazy’ For GF Charli D’Amelio As They Prepare To Celebrate 1st NYE Together (Exclusive)

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio are clearly very excited to kiss at midnight when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Sources close to the couple, who started dating in June, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re head over heels for each other, and they have lots of options for how they can spend their first NYE together. “Landon is crazy about Charli and he never imagined he’d find a girl that complimented him so perfectly,” one insider said.

One source said that Landon, 19, and Charli, 18, are looking forward to spending the holiday together, and they have lots of options for their NYE plans. “[Landon] can’t wait to ring in the New Year together with her and start a whole new year with her. They’ve been invited to a few parties, along with the one Travis and Kourtney will be throwing with the family. They might head out for a bit, but also would be fine staying home in pjs and watching the ball drop,” they said. “Doesn’t really matter as long as they’re together.”

The insider continued and said that the couple’s “connection feels unbreakable,” and they said that Landon, whose dad is Travis Barker, is very happy to be dating her. “He feels so lucky to have her and he knows she feels the same,” they said. Another source opened up about how happy the pair are together. “Landon and Charli are so cute together, they’re still so young, it’s definitely puppy love. But they’re very devoted to each other,” they said.

The second insider also revealed that the two have gotten very close with each other’s families over the course of their relationship. “Landon’s gotten extremely close to her family, he spends a lot of time at Charli’s place and at her parents’ house too. Her family was invited to the Kardashian’s Christmas party, they’ve gotten very friendly with [Landon’s step-mom] Kourtney [Kardashian] and the rest of the family, it’s really sweet,” the source explained.

The TikTok star and Landon were first reported to be together in June, and they were seen holding hands in New York City shortly after the news broke. Since going public with their relationship, they’ve been seen at various events together. They’ve supported each other too. Charli was by Landon’s side early in their relationship when Travis had a health scare over the summer, and Landon supported his girlfriend as she competed on Dancing With The Stars.