Travis Barker Posts Sweet 19th Birthday Message For Son Landon: ‘You’re The Most Amazing’

Travis Barker, 46, was a proud dad on Oct. 9 when he celebrated his son Landon‘s 19th birthday by sharing a sweet and loving message. The Blink 182 drummer posted several photos of some of their most memorable moments together and added a caption that reflected their bond. “Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!! 🙏🏼🥳,” the message read.

In addition to the post, Travis shared a video of the teen celebrating his special day with family and friends. They were singing “Happy Birthday” as he smiled and stood in front of two cakes before blowing out the candles. “Make a wish!” someone, who sounded like his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, said in the background. “I love you!!! You’re the most amazing son. Here’s to 19,” Travis wrote in the caption before adding a flexing arm emoji.

The doting father didn’t stop there either. He went on to add more epic photos of Landon throughout different ages to his Instagram story. He tagged him in most of them and added more captions, including one that read, “Tough as nails” over a photo of Landon in a hospital bed when he was younger. Kourtney also took to her story to share a quick clip of her stepson’s cake while the candles were lit.

Like his dad, Landon didn’t hold back his excitement about the day he was born. He took to his own Instagram story to share a photo of himself wearing a hoodie with the hood over his head and captioned it with, “Woah it’s my bday!!” He also reposted several birthday posts that family and friends left for him to show off his gratitude.

Landon’s girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio also gave a shout-out to her beau when she posted PDA photos of the two of them. “happy 19th landlord! 🖤,” she exclaimed in the caption. He made sure to respond by saying, “Love you!” before adding a red heart emoji.