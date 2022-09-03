Why Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Very Impressed’ By Landon Barker’s GF Charli D’Amelio

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is already smitten with her new stepson Landon Barker‘s girlfriend Charli D’Amelio. The Kardashians star thinks the influencer is “a beautiful person inside and out” and is “very impressed” with her humbleness, according to some sources. “Having a blended family is one of the most important things to Kourtney. She views it as something very special in her and Travis [Barker]’s life, and also particularly in the lives of their kids,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Not only does Kourtney think Charli is such a beautiful person inside and out, but she is very impressed by how humble and down to earth she is for being a huge influencer at just 18-years-old,” the source continued. “She’s blown away by how business savvy Charli is at such a young age and absolutely sees her going places in life. The Kardashian family doesn’t promote just anybody on their social media. It’s usually reserved for very close family and friends. So Charli told Kourtney how honored and thankful she felt after Kourtney posted a photo of her perfume on her social media.”

“It really meant the world to Charli,” the source added. “But Kourtney is more than happy to do it. She thinks Charli is a total sweetheart and loves the relationship she and Landon have. Kourtney thinks they’re adorable together.”

A second source also told us that Kourtney’s happy for Charli and her reported new gig on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. “Kourtney’s ecstatic that Charli’s going to be on Dancing with the Stars, she will be supporting her all the way and as soon as she heard the news she sent her a gift from the family,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY explained. “Kourtney is friendly with Charli’s parents as well so she sent something to Charli’s mom Heidi who’s also going to be on this season. She’s team D’Amelio and will be rooting for them both.”

“Kourtney and Charli have gotten super close since she started dating Travis’ son,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Charli is always over the house and some nights she and Kourtney spend hours just chatting. Kourtney is extremely impressed by how much she’s accomplished at such a young age and, of course, she is extra loving to her because she is dating the only son of Kourtney’s husband. Landon seems to be in love and this makes both Kourtney and Travis so happy that it is with someone that they both care so much for. They trust him with her and know that she has his best interests at heart.”

Landon and Charli first went public with their romance in June as they left Machine Gun Kelly‘s concert in New York City. They adorably walked hand in hand outside and looked content and happy together. Earlier that same month, they were spotted leaving Landon’s own show.