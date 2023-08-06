Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In Cropped Blue Jacket & Matching Mini Skirt: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, is looking better than ever during her pregnancy. The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday and shared new photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump in a blue cropped jacket and a matching blue mini skirt. She had her hair up with some strands hanging down and added silver slip-on heels to the look.

The beauty also had flattering makeup on, including a mauve-colored lipstick. She captioned the post with several emojis, including various blue things, like a heart, car, and fish, and it was met with many comments full of compliments. “She looks cute af and happy,” one follower wrote, while another added, “I love this look.” A third called her “gorgeous” and a fourth shared their excitement over her upcoming bundle of joy.

Before Kourtney shared her latest set of photos, she and Travis Barker, her husband and father of her fourth child, made headlines for sneaking off on a romantic babymoon vacation. The reality star took to her Instagram story to share a video that showed their peaceful surroundings during the getaway. A beach was featured, and the lovebirds’ feet could be seen resting on a table together.

Kourtney and Travis announced the pregnancy in June, when the former showed up to the latter’s Blink-182 concert with a sign that read, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT,” in the audience. Since then, they haven’t been shy about sharing memorable moments during the pregnancy journey, and that includes many photos and videos of Kourtney’s bump. The lovebirds also revealed they are having a baby boy with an adorable video in late June.

The husband and wife’s new son will join their blended brood, which includes kids from both sides. Kourtney shares Mason, 13 , Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, and Travis shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The kids are often seen hanging out together, including at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding last year, and appear to be very close, as their parents continue their lives together.