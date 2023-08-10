Kourtney Kardashian Goes Barefoot In Booty Shorts For Cute Baby Bump Selfie Ahead Of Giving Birth

Kourtney Kardashian appeared calm and relaxed in an adorable new baby bump pic ahead of the big arrival.

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian just shared a serene silhouette of her growing baby bump, as her due date continues to grow nearer. In the August 10 Instagram pic, the Poosh founder, 44, stood barefoot on a deck with palm trees in the background, rocking a tiny pair of booty shorts. She wore a black, long-sleeved shirt and her brunette hair hung down over her face. Only the outline of her perfectly round baby bump could be made out for the stunning pic. Other pics in the photo dump tagged in Montecito showed scenes of a relaxing pre-birth beach babymoon. “The ocean calms the fire in me,” she captioned the photos.

Plenty of Kourt’s 224 million fans on the platform rushed to the comments thread to gush over the pic. “Just what your soul deserves in these months of pregnancy, peace and love,” wrote a follower, with another remarking, “I love your pregnant era.” “All Kourtney needed was Travis…stable, loving & unproblematic,” observed a third.

Kourtney’s fourth child, a son, will join a whole blended family full of siblings — she shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Hubby Travis Barker, 47, brings kids Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, as well as ex Shanna Moakler‘s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, to the dynamic.

Kourtney, the eldest of the stunning KarJenner sisters, will undoubtedly have an entire legacy to pass on to her new little one. And in a sweet 2015 interview, she shared how her own mom, Kris Jenner, affected her outlook as a mother. “She really has shown me a balance between being a mom and having a relationship—she had such a great relationship with my dad,” Kourt told Haper’s Bazaar at the time. “I think she does it all, and she’s really showed me that. And she’s also shown me and my sisters how to celebrate life and celebrate holidays, and she takes so much pride, she’s instilled that in us.”

