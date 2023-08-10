Kourtney Kardashian Goes Barefoot In Booty Shorts For Cute Baby Bump Selfie Ahead Of Giving Birth

Kourtney Kardashian just shared a serene silhouette of her growing baby bump, as her due date continues to grow nearer. In the August 10 Instagram pic, the Poosh founder, 44, stood barefoot on a deck with palm trees in the background, rocking a tiny pair of booty shorts. She wore a black, long-sleeved shirt and her brunette hair hung down over her face. Only the outline of her perfectly round baby bump could be made out for the stunning pic. Other pics in the photo dump tagged in Montecito showed scenes of a relaxing pre-birth beach babymoon. “The ocean calms the fire in me,” she captioned the photos.

Plenty of Kourt’s 224 million fans on the platform rushed to the comments thread to gush over the pic. “Just what your soul deserves in these months of pregnancy, peace and love,” wrote a follower, with another remarking, “I love your pregnant era.” “All Kourtney needed was Travis…stable, loving & unproblematic,” observed a third.

View Related Gallery Models Wearing Daisy Dukes: See Photos Of Hailey Bieber & More In Short Shorts Supermodels can pull off just about ANY trend out there, but sometimes they like to keep it simple with a popular spring style: Daisy Dukes! Short shorts are the perfect way to beat the heat in the summer, as they can be paired with t-shirts, crop tops, tank tops and more looks. Daisy dukes are perfect for a quick, casual outfit on the go, or they can be paired with swimsuits for a sexy beach style. Of course, with long, lean legs, supermodels know how to rock short shorts to perfection. Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin are just three of our favorite models who've stepped out in jean shorts and looked amazing. Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell, and many more have also slayed the style in the summertime. Keep clicking through the gallery to see which models are the best at rocking the daisy dukes look! Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen having breakfast in Tribeca in New York City Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen having breakfast in Tribeca, New York, USA - 19 Jul 2023

Kourtney’s fourth child, a son, will join a whole blended family full of siblings — she shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Hubby Travis Barker, 47, brings kids Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, as well as ex Shanna Moakler‘s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, to the dynamic.

Kourtney, the eldest of the stunning KarJenner sisters, will undoubtedly have an entire legacy to pass on to her new little one. And in a sweet 2015 interview, she shared how her own mom, Kris Jenner, affected her outlook as a mother. “She really has shown me a balance between being a mom and having a relationship—she had such a great relationship with my dad,” Kourt told Haper’s Bazaar at the time. “I think she does it all, and she’s really showed me that. And she’s also shown me and my sisters how to celebrate life and celebrate holidays, and she takes so much pride, she’s instilled that in us.”