Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Lounges In Bikini & Bares Her Baby Bump Poolside: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian looks like she’s ready to pop! The pregnant reality star, 44, showed off her massive baby bump while wearing a two-piece red string bikini on Instagram August 8. The soon-to-be mom-of-four flaunted her pregnant belly in her social media post, which included a video of Kourtney comfortably lounging on a pool float. The Lemme founder had on a pair of black sunglasses and put her brunette hair up in a bun for her day in the sun.

Kourtney has been proudly showing off her baby bump ever since she announced that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker, 47, in June 2023. In her latest Instagram post, Kourtney included several photos of herself modeling a sexy bikini while her pregnant belly popped out. The Hulu star held the bottom of her baby bump while posing from the side in one of the images.

View Related Gallery KarJenner Sisters In Bikinis: See Photos Of Kim & More Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In her caption, Kourtney gushed over her baby boy that she’s having with her rockstar husband. “growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she wrote. Kourtney already has three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, and she’s a stepmom to Travis’ kids Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, as well as Atiana De La Hoya, 24, the daughter of Travis’ ex Shanna Moakler.

With Kourtney’s due date approaching, the brunette beauty and Travis recently snuck off on a romantic babymoon vacation. Kourtney took to her Instagram on August 2 to share several photos of the couple enjoying their peaceful getaway in the sun. And of course, Kourtney cradled her baby bump on the trip in one of the photos that featured her rocking a cute minidress. The babymoon was likely Kourtney and Travis’ last trip together before their son is born.

After revealing their pregnancy news at the Blink-182 concert, Kourtney and Travis had a gender reveal party in June to announce that they’re having a baby boy. The lovebirds gathered their friends and family for the big moment, during which Kourtney sat on her husband’s lap, as Travis began playing the drums and blue confetti blew into the air. The guests clapped and cheered as Kourtney and Travis embraced to celebrate the news.

Travis has hinted that he and Kourtney already picked a name for their baby boy. But they’ve chosen to keep it a secret from the public for now. The couple will surely reveal their son’s name in a big way after he’s born.