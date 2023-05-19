Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Look So In Love Holding Hands In NYC Ahead Of Blink-182’s Concert

On the heels of their one-year wedding anniversary, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 47, were spotted holding hands in New York City on May 19. The lovebirds made their way through the city crowds just hours ahead of his concert with Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden. While out on the romantic stroll, the Lemme founder rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a black graphic t-shirt with rapper, Ice Cube on it. Kourt was spotted sipping on an iced matcha latte, of course, while she also rocked black sunglasses and black sneakers.

Meanwhile, the professional drummer opted for a pair of on-trend black Dickies overalls and a Slayer concert t-shirt. Travis completed his casual, yet stylish, look with a black beanie and also sipped on a matcha beverage like his wife. The 47-year-old was notably wearing a black bandage on his left ring finger just two months after the band announced they had to postpone the tour due to Travis’ finger injury. That evening, Travis’ daughter, Alabama, 17, took to her Instagram Story to share a photo with her stepmom at the sold out MSG concert. Kourt opted for a set of white overalls while the teen rocked a long black gown.

The mother-of-three‘s man took to Instagram on May 5, to share a video from his behind-the-scenes tour moments. “So it begins,” he captioned the clip. In the fifth slide, the “Edging” hitmaker shared a snapshot of his bleeding finger amid his hand’s recovery. Kourtney took to the comments of that post and highlighted that Travis was wearing her white t-shirt with a lace bra on the front. “Since I always steal your clothes, so happy I could return the favor,” the 44-year-old quipped.

Kravis recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on May 15, and The Kardashians star was quick to post about it on Instagram. “One year, forever to go,” she captioned the throwback wedding video from their Santa Barbara ceremony. Travis took to the comments in typical fashion and left a loving note for her. “Forever isn’t long enough,” he penned, along with a black heart emoji and dying rose emoji. The duo tied the knot in a few different ceremonies last May, all of them notably captured in their Hulu special, Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis.

One month ahead of their anniversary, Travis celebrated Kourtney’s 44th birthday with a special tribute post on social media. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires,” Travis’ loved-up caption from Apr. 18 read. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.” The birthday gal took to the replies to gush over her hubby’s post. “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband,” Kourtney penned.