Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Jeans Unbuttoned For Morning Stroll with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian went for comfort while out for a morning walk with Travis Barker on Thursday, July 20. The Poosh founder, 44, kept her jeans unbuttoned as she held hands with Travis, 47, on a coffee run nearby their Calabasas home. Kourt’s baby bump was seen poking out from under her shirt as they enjoyed some morning sun.

Kourt rocked an all-black outfit while out for the morning. She sported a long-sleeve shirt and matching jeans, plus a pair of loafers. Travis rocked a tattered white t-shirt (with some stains on it), as well as his own set of black jeans and sneakers, plus a backward cap and a chain necklace. He also carried a beverage with him. They both matched with thin sunglasses.

The coffee outing comes just over a month after Kourtney announced that she was pregnant with her and Travis’ first child together at one of his shows with the newly reunited blink-182. In a hilarious nod to the drummer’s 1999 “All The Small Things” music video, she made the announcement by holding up a sign that said “Travis I’m pregnant,” at one of the band’s shows and later posting the video on Instagram.

The reality star has showed off tons of amazing maternity looks since announcing she was pregnant in June. Most recently, she enjoyed a relaxing getaway to Hawaii, where she sported a cutout black bathing suit. Some of the other looks included a leopard-print bikini and a cutout pink dress.

While Travis and Kourtney each have kids from their previous relationships, the new baby will be their first since getting married in May 2022. Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, 40. Travis shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, as well as step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48. Kourt and Travis revealed that they’re expecting a baby boy with a drum-rolling gender reveal.