Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Jeans Unbuttoned For Morning Stroll with Travis Barker

'The Kardashians' star rocked an all-black outfit, showing her baby bump while out for an early walk with her husband.

July 20, 2023
Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian confidently shows off her baby bump while holding hands with Travis Barker as they go for a coffee run near their Calabasas home. Travis exudes a cool vibe, while Kourtney rocks a stylish all-black outfit and completes her look with sunglasses.
Image Credit: WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian went for comfort while out for a morning walk with Travis Barker on Thursday, July 20. The Poosh founder, 44, kept her jeans unbuttoned as she held hands with Travis, 47, on a coffee run nearby their Calabasas home. Kourt’s baby bump was seen poking out from under her shirt as they enjoyed some morning sun.

Kourtney kept her jeans unbuttoned while out for the morning walk. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

Kourt rocked an all-black outfit while out for the morning. She sported a long-sleeve shirt and matching jeans, plus a pair of loafers. Travis rocked a tattered white t-shirt (with some stains on it), as well as his own set of black jeans and sneakers, plus a backward cap and a chain necklace. He also carried a beverage with him. They both matched with thin sunglasses.

The coffee outing comes just over a month after Kourtney announced that she was pregnant with her and Travis’ first child together at one of his shows with the newly reunited blink-182. In a hilarious nod to the drummer’s 1999 “All The Small Things” music video, she made the announcement by holding up a sign that said “Travis I’m pregnant,” at one of the band’s shows and later posting the video on Instagram.

Kourt and Travis held hands while out for their morning walk. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

The reality star has showed off tons of amazing maternity looks since announcing she was pregnant in June. Most recently, she enjoyed a relaxing getaway to Hawaii, where she sported a cutout black bathing suit. Some of the other looks included a leopard-print bikini and a cutout pink dress. 

While Travis and Kourtney each have kids from their previous relationships, the new baby will be their first since getting married in May 2022. Kourtney shares Mason13, Penelope11, and Reign8, with her ex Scott Disick, 40. Travis shares Landon19, and Alabama17, as well as step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler48. Kourt and Travis revealed that they’re expecting a baby boy with a drum-rolling gender reveal.

