Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Blonde Hair Makeover Before Heading To UFC Fight With Travis Barker: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, delighted her fans on Saturday when she shared Instagram photos of her flaunting her new blonde bob hairstyle. The reality beauty, who tagged the post location to be in Las Vegas, NV, wore a black leather corset top that laced up in the front under a matching black coat with the look as she posed in what appeared to be a house or hotel room. She accessorized with a necklace and also flaunted flattering makeup.

Kourtney’s new photos were posted before she headed to the UFC fight at the T-Mobile arena with her husband Travis Barker. She took to her story to share some more snapshots and video of the event and appeared to have a great time. They were photographed sitting in the crowd and the Blink 182 drummer matched his wife in a black outfit that included a graphic T-shirt and black beanie hat.

One day before the fight and Kourtney’s post, fans got a glimpse of her blonde tresses in a slideshow that gave an update on Travis’ surgery for a torn ligament in his finger on his left hand. Her hair was tied back into a bun, in the clip, which showed her praying for Travis’ finger to make a full recovery. Although the video was deleted shortly after the musician posted it, fans captured it and shared with others fans.

When Kourtney’s not making headlines for her hair or spending time with Travis, she’s doing so for replying to fans on social media. The mother of three recently clapped back at a fan asking if she was pregnant after she showed off her midsection in photos for her wellness brand, Lemme. She also mentioned her journey with IVF.

“the after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much), she responded to the user. “also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” she added with a yellow heart emoji.