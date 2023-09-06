Kourtney Kardashian Underwent Urgent Fetal Surgery to Save Her Son’s Life: ‘I Will Be Forever Grateful’

Image Credit: Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian-Barker underwent emergency surgery to save her baby’s life following a complication during her pregnancy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and her husband Travis Barker both opened up about the scary moment on social media on September 6.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” the reality star wrote via Instagram, alongside a black and white photo with her and husband Travis Barker’s hands intertwined in the hospital.

She also mentioned that she was “someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past,” referring to the three children she shares with Scott Disick: Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she continued. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍”

As for Travis’s part, he shared his gratitude via Twitter. “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support.”

A few days earlier, it was announced that Blink-182 would be postponing their tour due to an ‘urgent family matter.’ Travis also mentioned in his tweet that the “tour resumes Friday.”