Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Sends ‘Prayers’ To Kourtney Kardashian Amid ‘Urgent Family Matter’

Travis Barker‘s ex Shanna Moakler spoke out about the “urgent family matter” that sent the Blink-182 drummer home on Friday from a planned launch of their European tour — and she says their two children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, are “safe and sound.” She also sent love to Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with their son.

When approached by TMZ outside a Los Angeles store on September 1, the former beauty queen seemed genuinely concerned. “Yeah, I’ve heard,” she said. “A lot of people are reaching out to me. I don’t know what’s going on. I just know that our kids are safe and sound, and obviously that’s important to me.

She did acknowledge that cancelling three shows was “a really big deal” for the band, as well. “I’m just praying that his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney and everyone is safe and OK,” she said. “And I’ll be sending my prayers and my well wishes.”

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

News of the family matter broke on Friday with a message posted to the band’s Twitter account. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the states,” the tweet read. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Meanwhile, Travis himself took to Instagram stories to share images of a prayer room, including a banner reading, “Together we pray,” a door reading “Prayer Room. All Welcome,” and a stained glass window, all taken at Glasgow airport, according to fans.

In June, Kourtney, 44, shared the big news that she’s expecting her first child with Travis by holding up a sign at one of this shows reading “Travis I’m pregnant!” Kourtney also shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex and Kardashians personality Scott Disick.