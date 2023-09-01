Travis Barker Rushes Home For ‘Urgent Family Matter’ Amid Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Travis Barker shared a series of cryptic photos in a prayer room on social media after rushing home from Blink-182's European tour for an 'urgent family matter.'

In the early hours of Sept. 1, Blink-182 postponed the launch of their European tour as Travis Barker, 47, rushed home amid his wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s pregnancy. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band shared on Twitter.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed,” the message continued. “More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Although the message was broad and the nature of the emergency has yet to be revealed, fans were beginning to get concerned for Kourtney, 44, who announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June 2023. Hours before the tour was postponed, Travis posted a series of cryptic photos in a prayer room to his Instagram Story. The first photo shared two yellow signs that read: “Prayer Room. All Welcome.” In the other two uploads, he showed a stained glass window and a banner that said, “Together we pray.”

Social media users were able to detect the images were taken in a prayer room at Glasgow Airport, suggesting he was flying home to Los Angeles. The reality star has not been active on social media, and both of their reps have not responded to requests for comments, according to Page Six.

Although Kourtney shared the baby news just a few months ago, many are theorizing that she may be due to give birth earlier than expected. To reveal the pregnancy, the Lemme founder held a sign at her husband’s Los Angeles concert that read: “Travis I’m pregnant!” The sign was nod to the band’s iconic music video for “All The Small Things.”

Ever since the baby news came out, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has been rocking her baby bump in so many fabulous summer fits. From pink bikinis to blue sets, she’s been killing the maternity looks.

The same month as their announcement, the Kardashian-Barker clan also discovered they were having a baby boy. This will be Travis and Kourtney’s first child together. Barker co-parents kids Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48, Kourtney shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40.

