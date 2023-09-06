Kourtney Kardashian: How She’s Doing After Brief Hospitalization That Had Travis Barker Racing Home

The ‘Kardashians’ star revealed she was hospitalized due to an urgent fetal surgery and gave fans an update.

September 6, 2023 4:39PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian is recovering after a short time spent in the hospital over the weekend. The hospitalization led her husband, Travis Barker to rush back to the U.S. from his tour with Blink-182 for an “urgent family matter.”

On September 6, the reality star, 44, broke her silence on the situation in a lengthy Instagram post. 

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote in her caption. “I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.” 

The “All The Small Things” drummer and Kourtney were seen leaving a hospital together on Saturday, shortly after he returned home. While the family has not yet commented on what had happened, Travis did make a brief appearance in his son Landon’s TikTok livestream on Monday, per E! News.

Blink-182 announced that they’d be postponing the starting dates of their European reunion tour, as Travis returned home in a tweet on Friday. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the pop-punk trio said.

Kourtney is pregnant with her and Travis’ first child together. The baby boy will be her fourth child, as she shares kids Mason13, Penelope11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, 40. Travis shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama17, as well as stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler48. Amid Kourt’s hospitalization, Shanna revealed that she was keeping Travis and his new wife in her prayers. 

Ahead of welcoming their baby, the Lemme founder and punk rock drummer have shown how excited they are for their first child together. Kourtney has posted tons of amazing maternity looks, showing off her baby bump. At the beginning of August, the pair took a romantic babymoon vacation together to celebrate that they were going to become parents together for the first time since getting married.

