Travis Barker & Pregnant Wife Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Leaving Hospital After ‘Urgent Family Matter’

Travis Barker, 47, was seen walking by his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s side as they left a Los Angeles, CA hospital on Saturday, one day after he canceled some shows due to an “urgent family matter.” The lovebirds were photographed leaving the building and getting into a black SUV while surrounded by security. They didn’t pay attention to the nearby cameras as they wore casual outfits and made their way to their vehicle.

Travis wore a white T-shirt, black jeans, and black and white sneakers. He also added a black beanie over his head. Kourtney, 44, wore a gray jacket, matching pants, and gray and white New Balance sneakers. Her hair was up in a high bun and she added sunglasses to her look.

It’s unclear why Travis and Kourtney were at the hospital, but many supporters have been concerned about the couple since Travis rushed home from Europe. The talented musician shared photos of a praying room to his social media account around the same time Blink-182 announced that he had to return to the U.S. for his “urgent family matter.” Neither Travis or Kourtney have revealed what the matter has to do with.

One day before Travis and Kourtney were seen at the hospital, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler was approached during a casual outing and asked about the situation. She confirmed her two kids with Travis, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, were “safe and sound,” and admitted that she didn’t know what was going on but was sending prayers. “I’m just praying that his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney and everyone is safe and OK,” she told TMZ. “And I’ll be sending my prayers and my well wishes.”

Travis and Kourtney announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child together back in June, when the latter brought a sign to the former’s concert that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.” Since then, they’ve been pretty open about sharing their pregnancy journey with baby bump photos and other baby-related posts. Kourtney is already the mother of three children, including Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.