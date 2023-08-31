Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet clearly aren’t ready to talk about their relationship yet. The would-be power couple have taken pains to keep their apparent romantic relationship on the extreme down low, enjoying secret dates in vehicles and wearing masks and dark clothing to obscure their appearance while spending time together.

Though she’s remained completely mum on her current fling with the Wonka star, she has in the past dropped hints on her approach to relationships. “I know he doesn’t like the attention,” she once told GQ of ex Travis Scott and the press generated by the Kardashian clan. “That’s why we keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his thing.”

Tellingly, she also expressed a concern that the men she’s dated simply can’t handle the intense public scrutiny. “They come and can’t handle it,” she said. “I know these stories aren’t going to matter, so don’t even let them affect you, you know?…It’s not just men—it’s friends, it’s people who come and just don’t know how to handle it. It’s the negative. There’s a lot of people who love us, but there’s also a huge handful of people who don’t like us.” Still, Timothee seems to have the potential to stick around. Here’s our official deep dive into the intensifying relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

January 2023

Kylie and Timothee are seen for the first time chatting with each other during at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week. A video of the encounter would later emerge.

April 2023: Rumors Of A Romance Emerge

DeuxMoi was the first to accuse the mom of two and Beautiful Boy actor of dating, blasting out a “new couple alert” on the rumored duo on April 6. Just a day later, a resurfaced video showed them adorably chatting and laughing together at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie rocking a devastating bustier and skirt.

Within days, on April 13, TMZ shared the first glaring evidence of a potential relationship — photos of Kylie’s black luxury Range Rover parked furtively at Timothee’s Beverly Hills estate. The Daily Mail subsequently reported that they’d met up at L.A’s Tito’s Taco Stand for a secret taco date.

Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that Kylie saw potential to break away from the father of her two children in the debonair actor. “Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential,” the insider reportedly said. “Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing co-parenting relationship. Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet. There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point.”

May 2023

After laying extremely low for the better part of a month, Kylie’s vehicle was again spotted at Timothee’s massive residence on May 25. Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that her ex wasn’t thrilled. “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on,” the insider said, noting that they are “still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be” to their adorable kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

June 2023

On June 1, suspicions seemed to heighten when Page Six published the first pics of Kylie and Timothee together. All were allegedly taken in the previous month of May, and one featured the duo at a laid-back barbecue also attended by her sister Kendall Jenner.

A report by Us Weekly also emerged in June that they had begun spending a lot of time together. “Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” an insider said for the June 2 report. “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris and Kendall. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the source continued. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

August 2023

Aside from Travis’ diss against Timothee in a recently dropped single, the couple remained almost unheard from throughout the month of July. But early in August, a report emerged — and was immediately pushed back on –that the couple had broken up.

An Aug. 2 Life & Style report asserted that Kylie and Timothee had already split. “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” a source reportedly said. “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.” The same day, a source for TMZ claimed they were together and slammed the previous report as “false.”

On August 26, Kylie was again seen leaving Timothee’s place, with the actor also leaving in a separate vehicle. They both wore face masks to keep the outing ultra private. No word on where they went…but fans are much more interested in exactly where they’re going.