Kylie Jenner’s Wallpaper Is a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her and Timothee Chalamet Kissing

Love is certainly in the air! Kylie Jenner inadvertently gave a sneak peek of her iPhone wallpaper — a close-up intimate selfie of beau Timotheé Chalamet planting a smooch on her cheek. In the photo obtained by Elle Mexico, which you can see here, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, is putting her sunglasses on with the screen of her iPhone clearly shown at the Prada runway show on September 21. Kylie wore a skintight black turtle neck with a skirt covered in translucent crystals for the Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Although Kylie and Timotheé’s romantic rumors emerged in April after Kylie’s car was spotted in the Wonka actor’s driveway, they did not make a public appearance together until a few weeks ago. Since then, it has become clear they are no longer hiding their relationship. The duo stepped out in public for the first time at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on September 4 — where they were dancing and kissing all night long as they enjoyed the concert, which was seen in video footage obtained by fans and photos from TMZ.

On September 10, the twosome continued their PDA at the U.S. Open men’s finals. Many photos were taken of the pair kissing and wrapping their arms around each other while they sat in their seats. The U.S. Open even shared a video of the Kardashians star and Oscar nominee, 27, on their Instagram.

Following their PDA-packed events, a source told People that their romance is “fun and uncomplicated.” The insider said, “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

Kylie shares her two kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Timotheé was previously linked to Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonzalez, and Taylor Russell.