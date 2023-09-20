Timothee Chalamet Coyly Smiles When Asked About Kylie Jenner Romance: Watch

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Timothee Chalamet, 27, stayed quiet about his new romance with Kylie Jenner, 26, during a recent outing. The actor was filmed walking outside of Cartier in Beverly Hills, CA on Tuesday when he was approached by a photographer who asked about his status with the Kylie Cosmetics creator. Instead of speaking about it, he shared a coy smile as he strolled on by and put his headphones over the baseball cap he was wearing.

The talented star also wore a casual outfit that included a red and black sweatshirt and black pants. He was holding a phone in one hand and a bag in the other as he crossed the street in the busy spot at one point.

Despite his choice to stay mum about his relationship with Kylie, Timothee has gotten a lot of attention ever since he and the reality star were filmed smooching at a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles earlier this month. They were then spotted at the U.S. Open Championships on September 10, and were just as cozy while watching the action from their seats.

Timothee and Kylie’s latest public outings come after they privately started dating earlier this year. The latter was seen visiting the former’s house a number of times over the past few months, but they didn’t put their love on display until their PDA-filled concert date on September 4. Neither one of them have publicly commented on their connection yet, but from things seem to be going well.

On September 5, it was reported that the new lovebirds have had “off the charts” chemistry since they became more than friends, and have been enjoying an “uncomplicated” romance. A source claimed that they have a “really close connection” and “their chemistry is off the charts,” to Us Weekly. The insider also said that they “make as much time for each other” as possible despite their “incredibly busy schedules.”