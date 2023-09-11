Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Kiss & Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During U.S. Open Date Night

Image Credit: Corey Sipkin/UPI/Shutterstock

For months, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were extremely private about their romance, but that is the case no longer. The couple had the ultimate date night at the men’s singles finals of the U.S. Open on Sept. 10 and were all about the PDA. Kylie and Timmy were canoodling all night and kissed throughout the match.

Kylie, 26, wrapped her arms around her man as they locked lips. At one point, the Little Women actor, 27, got up and sweetly leaned over Kylie. He put his hands around her stomach as she reached up to hold him behind his neck. They certainly wanted everyone to know how they felt about each other!

Kylie and Timothée sat amongst celebrities like Laverne Cox, The Bear’s Ebon Mass-Bachrach, and Molly Ringwald. The couple color-coordinated in black outfits for their U.S. Open outing. Kylie went for a casual look with a fitted black T-shirt and jeans, while the Dune star wore a gray shirt and a black jacket over the top.

The couple also attended an intimate New York Fashion Week dinner on Sept. 8 to celebrate designer Haider Ackermann’s collaboration with Augustinus Bader. They sat next to each other at the table and looked very cozy.

Kylamet’s serious display of PDA comes after Kylie and Timmy were spotted making out at Beyonce’s concert on Sept. 4, which marked their first public outing together. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other throughout the night. Kylie and Timothée were joined by members of Kylie’s family, including Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.

The makeup mogul and Oscar nominee have been dating since early 2023. During the first stages of their romance, Kylie and Timmy kept their relationship out of the public eye. Kylie has been spotted leaving the actor’s house several times. Following breakup rumors in early Aug. 2023, Kylie and Timothée have wanted to show the world that they’re serious about each other.