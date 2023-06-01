Lily-Rose Depp’s Boyfriend History: From Timothee Chalamet To Austin Butler, Plus The Woman She’s Linked To Now

Lily-Rose Depp is a famous actress and the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

She previously dated Timothee Chalamet and was linked to Austin Butler.

She’s currently dating rapper 070 Shake.

Everyone is talking about Lily-Rose Depp right now because of her new show The Idol. The 24-year-old stars in the HBO series as an aspiring pop star who begins a complex relationship with a cult leader, played by The Weeknd. Lily-Rose’s romantic relationship in the show is extremely toxic, which couldn’t be further from the reality of her real-life relationship. The actress is currently dating rapper 070 Shake (AKA Danielle Balbuena) and they seem like such a perfect pairing. Lily-Rose went public with the relationship on May 12 and revealed the couple started dating in January.

Before dating 070 Shake, Lily-Rose was in relationships with men, some of whom are very famous. She’s the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, so she’s no stranger to having her personal life be in the spotlight. Here’s the scoop on Lily-Rose’s dating history over the years.

Ash Stymest

Lily-Rose was first spotted with model Ash Stymest, 31, in October 2015. They made a few appearances together until their split in 2018. At the time, sources told Just Jared that Lily-Rose and Ash “decided to call it quits.” The pair never spoke about their relationship when they were together.

Timothee Chalamet

Lily-Rose dated Timothee Chalamet, 27, from late 2018 until they called it quits in April 2020. One particular make out session, which was caught by paparazzi in Italy, essentially came to define their romance. Timothee opened up about the “embarrassing” pictures in an October 2020 GQ profile. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he explained. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!” GQ also reported that he was “serious about keeping his former relationship with Depp to himself.”

Austin Butler

Lily-Rose and Austin Butler, 31, were pictured locked in an unmistakably steamy kiss in London back in August of 2021. Obviously, the racy pic sent the relationship rumor mill into overdrive, but a repeat appearance never materialized, and Lily-Rose was seen getting hot and heavy with a different man just a few months later.

Yassine Stein

After smooching Austin, Lily-Rose was seen making out with French rapper Yassine Stein in November 2021. The month prior, the pair hugged while on a stroll together in Paris. The last time Lily-Rose and Yassine were seen together was in September 2022, when they held hands on a walk in New York City.

070 Shake

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake went public with their relationship in mid-May, with the actress posting a photo of them smooching on her Instagram Story. “Four months with my crush,” she captioned the photo, revealing that they’d been together since January. Lily-Rose and 070 Shake were previously spotted together at Paris Fashion Week in February, but the actress waited a few months to confirm the relationship.

When Lily-Rose was 16, she allied herself with The Self Evident Truths campaign supporting sexual fluidity. “A lot of people took it as me coming out,” she told Nylon in 2016. “But that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”