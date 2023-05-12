Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Months-Long Romance With Rapper 070 Shake With Steamy Kiss

Lily-Rose Depp and rapper 070 Shake (AKA Danielle Balbuena) are officially an item! The model/actress and daughter of Johnny Depp took to Instagram stories on Friday, May 12 to share the happy news with a sultry kiss pic. In the image, the 24-year-old sat in a chair and cradled her new GF’s face as she went in for a deep kiss. Lily-Rose wore her curly hair in a ponytail and rocked a sheer shirt, while 070 Shake wrapped her arm around her shoulder for the smooch. She wore a black graphic tee for the revelatory pic. “4 months with my crush,” the actress captioned the photo. It’s not clear exactly how or when the duo met, but an appearance together in February at Paris Fashion Week touched off initial rumors of a romance.

Lily-Rose took time out when she was just 16 years old when she allied herself with The Self Evident Truths campaign supporting sexual fluidity. At the time, the campaign featured thousands and thousands of people who do not identify as 100% straight.

“A lot of people took it as me coming out,” she told Nylon in 2016. “But that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”

She continued, offering an example. “Just like food, you could think peanut butter is your favorite food for, 5,000 years and then be like, ‘I actually like burgers better,’ you know? I was just trying to say that kids and people in general don’t have to label themselves and say, ‘I’m straight’ or ‘I’m gay’ or ‘’m whatever,'” she continued. “If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, ‘This is what I am, this is what I like.’ I was just trying to say that it’s unnecessary; you don’t need to label yourself.”

Lily-Rose previously dated Timothee Chalamet, and enjoyed some serious PDA with Elvis star Austin Butler back in 2021.