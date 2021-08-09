Lily-Rose Depp & Austin Butler Go Public With Romance As They Passionately Kiss In London

Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler are dating! The two passionately packed on the PDA in London over the weekend.

Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler are a couple! Lily-Rose, 22, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, was spotted packing on the PDA with the actor, 29, in London over the weekend. The couple stepped out for dinner and enjoyed an evening stroll after, where they embraced and kissed along the sidewalk as they waited for a taxi, as seen in photos HERE.

For the outing, Lily-Rose kept it casual in denim jeans and a black sweater. She accessorized the look with a round white bag, while her new boyfriend also opted for jeans and a green bomber jacket. The two were also photographed strolling along the river, with Austin’s hands around the shoulder of his new girlfriend.

The model previously dated actor Timothée Chalamet after the duo met on set of 2019 Netflix historical drama The King, although both never publicly confirmed their relationship. The couple reportedly split last April after two years of dating. Lily-Rose and Timothée most notably went viral when they were photographed passionately making out aboard a yacht in Italy in 2019.

The Call Me By Your Name addressed the heavily-memed photos in his interview with GQ last October, revealing that the widespread circulation of the snapshots “embarrassed” him. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he told the outlet. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’”

“And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” he continued. “And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Austin, on the other hand, was previously in a longtime relationship with Vanessa Hudgens. The two split in January 2020 after nine years of dating. Sources previously told HollywoodLife that the distance amid filming — Vanessa on The Princess Switch 2 and Austin on Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic — contributed to the amicable split.

“They had to spend too much time apart the last few months,” the source said. “Vanessa was so busy with back to back projects that she was hardly home. And Austin has been just as busy with work. He’s doing a movie in Australia and he’s had to be over there on and off for months doing pre-production.” A second source added, “Austin and Vanessa had a deep love for each other and still have so much respect for each other.”