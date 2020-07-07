Lily-Rose Depp Looks Identical To Mom Vanessa Paradis, Johnny’s Partner Of 14 Years, In Crop Top

Lily-Rose Depp is so incredibly striking. Johnny Depp’s daughter looked just like her model/actress mom Vanessa Paradis while out for a Parisian stroll in jeans and a white crop top.

Lily-Rose Depp makes casual street style look so chic, thanks to her stunning beauty. The 21-year-old model and actress donned a flirty white crop top as she went for a walk through Paris on July 6, making the sidewalk look like a fashion runway. The loose-fitting short shirt showed off her flat and toned abs. She paired the top with faded blue jeans and white sneakers, which were perfect for her stroll. Lily-Rose wore dark sunglasses to cover her eyes, but there was no mistaking her identity with her high cheekbones and enviable pout, looking exactly like her mom Vanessa Paradis‘ mini-me. The resemblance between mother and daughter is truly striking!

Lily-Rose appeared to be immersed in music or a podcast as she strolled around the sidewalks of the French capital. She wore white earphones with a long cord to her phone, which she held in her right hand. She was traveling light, carrying just a small handbag on a thin gold metal strap under her right arm. Knowing Lily-Rose’s longstanding relationship with Chanel, it was probably an item from the famed French design house.

Lily-Rose is acting superstar Johnny Depp, 57, and 47-year-old Vanessa’s first born child and only daughter. Vanessa burst on the singing scene at the age of 14 in her native France and throughout Europe with the single “Joe le taxi.” She then went on to become one of the country’s most famous and beloved actresses. Vanessa’ stunning good looks landed her longtime modeling work with Chanel, being the brand’s muse in fashion campaigns dating back to 1991.

Despite being together for 14 years, Johnny and Vanessa never tied the knot. They began dating in 1998, a year after she and singer Lenny Kravitz ended a five-year relationship. Lily-Rose was born in 1999 and the couple went on to have a son, John Christopher “Jack” Depp III, in 2002. The pair split in 2012, as Johnny went on to wed — and then later contentiously split from — actress Amber Heard in 2015, after originally meeting on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary. Vanessa married French director Samuel Benchetrit in 2018.

Lily-Rose is no stranger to having a high profile romance with a fellow actor at her young age. She dated Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet, 24, after the two fell for each other in 2018 while shooting the Netflix film The King. The insanely good-looking and fashion forward couple broke up sometime before Apr. 2020, as that is when Timothee revealed to British Vogue that he was “currently single”. Timothee has since been linked to Mexican-born Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzalez, 30, after they were photographed passionately making out in a Cabo San Lucas hot tub on June 25. Lily-Rose remains single at the moment.