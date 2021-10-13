See Pics

Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Burberry Mini Skirt & Hugs New BF Yassine Stein On Stroll In Paris

Love Paris / MEGA
Lily-Rose Depp arrives for the UK Premiere of The King at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. The 2019 BFI Film Festival runs from 02 to 13 October. UK Premiere of The King, London, United Kingdom - 03 Oct 2019
EXCLUSIVE: French model Lily-Rose Depp and her new boyfriend French Rapper Yassine Stein go for a long walk in Paris. 11 Oct 2021
EXCLUSIVE: French model Lily-Rose Depp and her new boyfriend French Rapper Yassine Stein go for a long walk in Paris. 11 Oct 2021 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp and Yassine. Photo credit: Love Paris / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795740_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: French model Lily-Rose Depp and her new boyfriend French Rapper Yassine Stein go for a long walk in Paris. 11 Oct 2021 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp and Yassine. Photo credit: Love Paris / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795740_042.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Lily-Rose Depp looked just like her A-list mom when she stepped out with her new boyfriend, French rapper Yassine Stein.

Johnny Depp‘s lookalike daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 22, was seen strolling the streets of Paris with her new boyfriend Yassine Stein. She stepped out with the French rapper on October 11 wearing a Burberry mini skirt in the fashion house’s iconic check design featuring tan, black, and red coloring. She also donned knee-high black boots, a jean jacket and sheer tights.

Lily Rose Depp with her new boyfriend. Image: Love Paris / MEGA

The actress accessorized with small black shades and a brown clutch handbag, as she swept her brunette tresses back into a bun. The sweet couple paused while walking to embrace in a tight hug during the PDA-filled outing. Lily-Rose’s beau cut an equally casual figure in a brown jacket, which he paired with black tracksuit bottoms and sneakers.

The outing came a few weeks after Lily-Rose ran into her former flame Timothée Chalamet at the Met Gala in New York City. Fans first theorized that Timothée and Lily-Rose ended their relationship in April 2020. Although the former co-stars never addressed the end of their relationship outright, it was seemingly confirmed when Timothée was seen making out with actress Eiza González in June 2020.

Lily Rose Depp with her new boyfriend. Image: Love Paris / MEGA

The Little Women actor recently spoke candidly about those pictures with Lily in a GQ profile. The 24-year-old Oscar-nominee was of course referring to images that surfaced during a getaway with his then girlfriend in Italy. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Timothée recalled of the trip.

“I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he explained. However, the Call Me By Your Name star would awaken the next day to photos of him and Lilly-Rose making out on the deck of the boat in Capri. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” Timothée went on. “And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”