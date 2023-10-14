Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Tiny Crop Top While Packing on the PDA With Girlfriend 070 Shake on L.A. Grocery Run

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and 070 Shake, 26, couldn’t keep their hands off each other during a grocery run to Erewhon! In photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, the star of HBO’s The Idol stepped out in a super cropped Kiss band t shirt and a pair of blue sweatpants for some groceries and smoothies. She finished the look with a crucifix necklace (her girlfriend notably wore an exact duplicate), discreet earrings, a pair of comfy black loafers, and a tan handbag while hugging and snuggling up to the rapper. 070 Shake wore a pair of oversized gray pants, a blue t shirt, and sneakers while chatting and laughing with Lily-Rose at the L.A. store.

Johnny Depp‘s daughter has embarked on quite an acting career of her own. After starring in the one-season series The Idol, she’s reportedly set to appear in horror flick Nosferatu alongside Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Nicholas Hoult, among others.

Meanwhile, her love life with 070 Shake seems to be flourishing. They’ve been seen packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles in recent months, and Lily-Rose has even taken to Instagram to affectionately dub her girlfriend her “prince charming.”

The duo began their romance late in 2022, with Lily-Rose taking to Instagram to confirm the relationship with a kiss pic in May. At the time, she revealed she’d already been “4 months with my crush.” An insider for Us Weekly shared in June that Lily-Rose and the rapper (nee Danielle Balbuena) share an exceptionally passionate bond.

“Their chemistry is off the charts and they spend as much time together as possible,” a source told the outlet. “Lily is proud to be with Dani and doesn’t care if the whole world knows.”

Also in June, Lily-Rose took to Instagram stories to boldly declare “Dani” the love of her life. “Happy birthday love of my life,” she captioned a sultry mirror selfie of the duo, marking her girlfriend’s 26th birthday.