Johnny Depp’s Kids: Everything To Know About Lily-Rose & Jack

Johnny Depp shares two children, daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis. Learn all about Johnny’s kids here.

Johnny Depp, 58, is a widely-successful actor in Hollywood, best known for roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Finding Neverland, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd. Johnny is also a proud dad to two children: daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and son Jack Depp, 19. The actor shares both kids with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, 48, whom he dated from 1998 to 2012.

Johnny has spoken fondly about his children on numerous occasions. Way back in 2006, he told the Associated Press that having kids gave him “a real foundation, a real strong place to stand in life, in work, in everything.” Here is everything you need to know about Johnny’s two children.

Lily-Rose Depp

You may recognize Johnny’s daughter and eldest child, Lily-Rose. She was born on May 27, 1999 in France, and as she’s grown up she’s followed in her father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in acting. Lily-Rose got her start in Hollywood with a cameo role in the 2014 comedy horror film Tusk, which Johnny also starred in. Since then, Lily-Rose has notably starred in the movies The Dancer, Planetarium, The King, Crisis, and Voyagers. She has a few more projects in the work amidst her booming acting career, with one being the upcoming Christmas comedy Silent Night, which she’ll star opposite her dad’s former Pirates co-star, Keira Knightly.

Lily-Rose also bears similarities to her mom Vanessa. Not only does Lily-Rose look so much like her stunning mother, but she’s also taken up modeling. Since 2015, Lily-Rose has been a brand ambassador for Chanel, while Vanessa has been a spokesmodel for the company since the 1990s.

As far as her personal life goes, Lily-Rose has dated two fellow Hollywood stars. She started up a romantic relationship with Timothée Chalamet, 25, after they met filming Netflix’s The King in 2018, but they broke up by early 2020. Most recently, Lily-Rose went public with her new boyfriend, Austin Butler, 30, in Aug. 2021. Austin was previously in a longtime relationship with Vanessa Hudgens.

Jack Depp

Jack Depp, the younger child of Johnny and Vanessa, was born on April 9, 2002. Jack, whose real name is John Christopher Depp III, has kept a much lower profile than his sister over the years, and is only seen on rare occasions. But when he is seen, Jack always strikes a remarkable resemblance to his famous father. Some of Jack’s features also resemblance mom Vanessa, meaning Jack truly has the perfect combination of looks from his gorgeous parents.

Back in 2018, Vanessa had to miss a movie premiere because Jack as having “serious health problems.” It was never confirmed what these health issues were, but it appears that Jack seems to have recovered. As far as his love life goes, Jack was last linked to French model Camille Jansen. She wished her boyfriend a Happy 18th Birthday on Apr. 9, 2020, sharing an Instagram photo holding on to Jack around his chest from behind, as he laid against her. Johnny’s son had a black bucket cap pulled down to obscure half of his face in the photo, as Camille wrote, “happy birthday my love” as the caption.

Johnny has gone on record to say before that unlike Lily-Rose, Jack won’t be pursuing a career in acting. However, Jack does have passions in other fields. “My boy Jack, has always been a very talented draftsman,” Johnny told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014. “He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew.”