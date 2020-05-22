5 Things
Camille Jansen: 5 Things To Know About Model & Jack Depp’s Gorgeous Girlfriend, 20

Camille Jansen
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Camille Jansen in the front row Schiaparelli show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 21 Jan 2019
Jack Depp and his new girlfriend strolling in Paris. PLEASE DO NOT CREDIT. 21 May 2020 Pictured: Jack Depp and his new girlfriend. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA669869_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jack Depp and his new girlfriend strolling in Paris. PLEASE DO NOT CREDIT. 21 May 2020 Pictured: Jack Depp and his new girlfriend. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA669869_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camille Jansen in the front row Acne Studios show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 30 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Love is in the air for Johnny Depp’s lookalike son Jack and his stunning girlfriend Camille Jansen!

Who doesn’t enjoy a little romance every now and then? Jack Depp, 18, and his model GF Camille Jansen, 20, were spotted being all lovey dovey with one another during an outing in Paris on Thursday, May 21. They walked around the City of Lights where the two locked arms while sporting some relaxed but stylish attire. It appears as if Jack might be following in his famous father Johnny’s footsteps when it comes to the types of women that he dates as the Oscar nominated actor has also been with gorgeous models like Amber Heard and Vanessa Paradis.

Here are 5 things you should know about Camille, both in and out of her blossoming relationship with her handsome boyfriend.

1: Bi-Coastal Beauty. Camille must be a busy girl with all the work she gets as she’s repped by Next Models in two different countries: The United States and France. She’s modeled for legendary designers including Giorgio Armani and has been striking poses all over the world in glamorous areas like the island of Capri.

2: Belt It Out. The French stunner also has a background in the world of music. She’s released a couple of songs over the past couple of years including the track “Sunny Days” which has been covered multiple times on YouTube.

3: Gone But Not Forgotten. Camille said in a 2017 interview that her personal hero was the late Amy Winehouse who died at the age of 27 in 2011. “I have been inspired by her music for years— I love that kind of soul and jazz that you really have to live to create,” she revealed.

Jack Depp Camille Jansen
Jack Depp and girlfriend Camille Jansen out and about in Paris. Credit: MEGA

4: No Makeup, No Problem. Camille’s super popular Instagram account, which boasts over 200,000 followers, is filled with photos of her rocking bareface in a variety of super colorful ensembles.

5: She’s Madly In ‘Love’. Things appear to be going swimmingly for Camille and her ‘love’ Jack as their relationship progresses. She posted a cute photo of them cuddled up on her couch while wishing him Happy Birthday in April.