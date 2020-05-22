See Pics
Johnny Depp’s Look-Alike Son Jack, 18, Enjoys A Romantic Stroll With GF Camille Jansen In Paris

Jack Depp is growing up to look just like his dad, Johnny Depp — especially in these new photos of the teenager out and about with his girlfriend!

Johnny Depp’s son, Jack Depp, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight throughout his dad’s career, but now that he’s 18, he’s certainly coming into his own! Photographers caught Jack out and about in Paris on May 21. He was joined by gorgeous French social media personality, Camille Jansen, 20. Jack looks just like his famous father in the new photos, where he’s walking alongside Camille while strolling down the streets in France. The pair wore comfortable outfits, and although they walked close to one another, there were no obvious signs of PDA.

However, in April, Camille shared a photo of herself and Jack on Instagram in honor of his 18th birthday. In the pic, he’s laying down in front of her, while her arms are wrapped around his neck. “Happy birthday my love,” she captioned the image, with a series of emojis, including a red heart. For the occasion, Jack’s sister, Lily-Rose Depp, also shared a rare, shirtless photo of Jack on her Instagram page, and fans could not get over the resemblance to Johnny. She deleted the post shortly after sharing it, but of course, fans were able to get screenshots!

Jack has been spending the coronavirus quarantine in Paris with Lily and their mom, Vanessa Paradis. Johnny and Vanessa met in 1998, and welcomed Lily-Rose the following year, then Jack in 2002. The two never got married, but were together until 2012, when they announced their separation.

While Jack has stayed out of the limelight, Lily-Rose has followed in her parents’ footsteps by pursuing an acting career, and she’s starred in films like Tusk, The King and The Dancer. During a 2014 interview, Johnny admitted that Jack “hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor.” However, he did add that his son “draw