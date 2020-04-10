See Pic
Hollywood Life

Johnny Depp’s Son Jack, 18, Looks Just Like Dad In New Shirtless Photo — See Resemblance Pics

johnny depp
Unimedia/Shutterstock
Johnny Depp 'Minamata' premiere, 70th Berlin International Film Festival, Germany - 21 Feb 2020
Johnny Depp arrives at the Charles Hotel after the Hollywood Vampires Concert at the Tollwood Festival in Munich, Germany Pictured: Johnny Depp Ref: SPL5006787 270618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pol / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Austria Rights, No Germany Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Johnny Depp back to hotel in Warsaw, Poland Pictured: Johnny Depp Ref: SPL5003181 120618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Johnny Depp’s son Jack was seen in a rare pic posted by his sis Lily-Rose, and it’s hard to believe how much he looks like his dad!

Johnny Depp‘s 18-year-old son Jack is the spitting image of the Pirates of the Caribbean star when he was a teen! In a rare pic posted by his sister Lily-Rose, 20, a shirtless Jack is seen writing on a pad of paper while enjoying the sunshine on a patio. The since-deleted Instagram post, which Lily shared in honor of her little bro’s birthday on April 10, shows Jack wearing navy blue shorts and black sunglasses. His brunette curls fell messily on his forehead, as he looked at the camera and bore a striking resemblance to his dad. He really is Johnny’s mini-me!

“My little baby Jackie is 18… My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!” Lily captioned the post. It’s not known why she deleted her carousel post, which also included a series of black-and-white photo booth snaps of the brother-sister duo making funny faces as kids. The 56-year-old Academy Award nominee shares both Jack, who was born Johnny Christopher Depp III, and Lily with his ex Vanessa Paradis, who he was with from 1998 until 2012. Johnny then married Amber Heard, 33, in 2013, but the pair divorced and remain locked in an ugly legal battle.

Johnny made a new allegation in the ongoing defamation lawsuit against Amber in July 2019, alleging that during the 2015 incident — where he claims that Amber nearly severed his finger off after throwing a bottle at him — she also reportedly “put a cigarette out” on his cheek. Johnny, who claims Amber went “into a rage” after she spoke with his attorneys about his “intention to enter a post-nuptial agreement,” went to the downstairs bar in the house to fix himself a drink.

“She followed him, screaming at him abusively,” Johnny reportedly said in his amended response, per The Blast. Johnny claims he “poured himself a vodka and drank it.” He claims Amber threw a bottle at him and missed. He reportedly had another drink, and that’s when Amber allegedly threw a second bottle, which he claims resulted in his injured finger. That’s is when, Depp claims, “Ms. Heard then put a cigarette out on [Johnny’s] right cheek.”

johnny depp
Johnny Depp looks just like his son! Image: Unimedia/Shutterstock

Johnny was taken to an Australian hospital hours after the alleged incident took place, according to The Blast. The publication also obtained a photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean star laying on a medical gurney. In the pic — which you can see here — Johnny’s right hand is bandaged, and there is a visible mark on his right cheek. Depp’s legal team claims the spot is the alleged cigarette burn.