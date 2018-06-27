Jack Depp: 5 Things About Johnny Depp’s Son Who Is Reportedly Seriously Ill

Vanessa Paradis skipped a movie premiere because the son she has with Johnny Depp is reportedly unwell. Here’s everything you need to know about the low-key 16-year-old.

Sadly Vanessa Paradis, 45, had to skip the Paris premiere of her movie Knife + Heart on June 26. The film’s director Yann Gonzalez said the French actress gave it a miss because of her 16-year-old son Jack Depp’s “serious health problems.” The news sounds terrifying for the mom-of-two, who also has a daughter, Lily-Rose, 19, with the actor Johnny Depp, 55. It’s not the first time one of their children has been seriously ill. In 2007 Lily-Rose was hospitalized in London for nine days because of kidney failure. Thankfully she has since recovered and has followed her parents into showbiz. But, while we know quite a bit about actress and model Lily-Rose, what about Johnny’s youngest child Jack? Here are five things about Vanessa and Johnny’s teen son.

1. He is named after his father. Jack – who was born in Paris, France on April 9, 2002 – is technically called John Christopher Depp just like his dad and grandfather. So, although he’s known as Jack, he’s actually John Depp III.

2. He tends to stay out of the limelight. Even though his mom Vanessa, dad Johnny, and sister Lily-Rose are all actors, models and musicians, little Jack tends to shun publicity. He’s rarely photographed by paparazzi and doesn’t seem to have a verified social media account.

3. Jack reportedly didn’t like his former stepmother Amber Heard, according to numerous media reports. When Johnny’s rocky marriage began to fall apart in 2016 sources told TMZ that Jack and Lily-Rose “hated” the actress.

4. Jack loves to play music, just like his dad. Despite the teen’s low-key life, Johnny has shared snippets of information about his son throughout the years. According to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Jack likes drawing and music. “My boy, Jack, has always been a very talented draftsman,” he told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014. “He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew.”

5. Johnny once told David Letterman his son, then 11, was “simple,” but not in a bad way. “My boy Jack is…very simple, low-key, solid,” he said on The Late Show with David Letterman in June 2013. “You know, one word texts, ‘Yep. Nope, Same.’” Five years later, we’re hoping that Jack feels better soon.