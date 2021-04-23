Johnny Depp’s Lookalike Son Jack, 19, Seen In Rare New Pic & Their Resemblance Is Striking

Johnny Depp’s son Jack looks like his mini-me from when the actor was a young heartthrob on ’21 Jump Street’ in a rare new photo of the 19-year-old.



Johnny Depp in his youth was so beautiful it was unreal. His son Jack Depp by ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, 48, looks like a splitting image of the Pirates of the Caribbean star when he was just starting out in Tinseltown. In a new photo of the 19-year-old that surfaced on Instagram, Jack is seen posing in a field of yellow wildflowers in the hills just below the iconic white Hollywood sign. He has his arms raised in the air as if to celebrate spring, looking happy and healthy in this photos you can see here.

In the snapshot, Jack has his brunette, shoulder length locks pulled up atop his head with a scrunchie, while wearing a mustard yellow t-shirt. Jack has his dad’s same brooding brown eyes, which are of a nearly identical shape to the 57-year-old actor. He also has Johnny’s nose and firm chin, though his high cheekbones and mouth are totally that of his French model/actress mother.

Like his 21-year-old sister Lily-Rose Depp, Jack got a perfect combination of looks from their gorgeous parents. Lily Rose has used her stunning features to become a brand ambassador for Chanel, and has slowly been trading in her modeling career to follow in her dad’s footsteps into acting. Jack however seems to live a more private life.

Jack — whose full name is John Christopher Depp III — was last linked in his love life to French model Camille Jansen. She wished her boyfriend a Happy 18th Birthday on Apr. 9, 2020, sharing an Instagram photo holding on to Jack around his chest from behind, as he laid against her. Johnny’s son had a black bucket cap pulled down to obscure half of his face in the photo, as Camille wrote, “happy birthday my love” as the caption.

While Camille didn’t leave Jack a gushing Instagram tribute this year for his birthday, Lily Rose is still pals with Camille. She called her fellow model friend a “treasure” with three diamond ring emojis next to a Mar. 25 Instagram photo of the model walking down a Paris street while carrying a box of Kellogg’s cereal. Jack was last photographed on a rare outing in London in Aug. 2020 with Camille by his side. She also joined Jack and his mom on a trip to the south of France for some R&R in July 2020. But so far there hasn’t been any sightings of the highly private couple in 2021.