Lily-Rose Depp, 21, Rocks Crop Top & Gives Smoldering Look To The Camera For V Magazine Cover

Lily-Rose Depp arrives for the UK Premiere of The King at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. The 2019 BFI Film Festival runs from 02 to 13 October. UK Premiere of The King, London, United Kingdom - 03 Oct 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Lily-Rose Depp steps out in Paris wearing jeans and a white crop top ahead of dad Johnny’s High Court libel action which is due to start tomorrow (Tuesday) in London. The King actress, 21, has been quarantining in Paris with her mother Vanessa Paradis. Depp, 57, and ex-Amber Heard, 34, Could come face-to-face during the trial, which is scheduled to last three weeks. The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team has tried to stop Heard from giving evidence in his libel action against her. A newspaper referred to Depp as a 'wife beater', which he strenuously denies. Depp's lawyer, Eleanor Laws QC, had argued that Heard's evidence could be less reliable if she were present during Depp's testimony. She also claimed that actress was not a 'party' in the litigation and therefore did not have to be in court before appearing as a witness. But Mr Justice Nicol has refused to grant Depp's request, clearing the way for Heard to attend the trial. It is not known exactly who will attend. 06 Jul 2020 Pictured: Lily Rose Depp. Photo credit: Paname Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686914_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE : Recently single Lily-Rose Depp goes for a walk in Paris, while it appears that Timothée Chalamet has fully recovered love with mexican actress, Eiza González Paris, June 25th 2020. 25 Jun 2020 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp. Photo credit: Paname Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684123_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lily-Rose Depp looked just like her dad Johnny Depp when she stunned in a new black and white photoshoot for the cover of V Magazine.

Johnny Depp‘s lookalike daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 21, was the spitting image of her dad on a new magazine cover. The brunette beauty appeared on the cover of V Magazine’s ‘Chanel Book’ and rocked a black and white crop top. She paired the long-sleeved top with a bedazzled Chanel headband while her hair was styled in crimped waves. The up-and-coming model turned actress offered the camera a smoldering look, along with a sultry pout, as she donned feathered brows and smudged eye makeup.

The new snap comes a few months after Lily-Rose’s former flame Timothée Chalamet opened up about those pictures in a GQ profile. The 24-year-old Oscar-nominee, spoke candidly about images that surfaced during a getaway with his The King, and then girlfriend, while in Italy. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Timothée recalled of the trip.

“I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he explained. However, the Call Me By Your Name star would awaken the next day to photos of him and Lilly-Rose making out on the deck of the boat in Capri. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” Timothée went on, expressing how uncomfortable he felt when the photos went viral online.

“And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?!” Timothée said, exacerbated. “Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!” Fans theorized that Timothée and Lily-Rose ended their relationship in April 2020. Although the former co-stars never addressed the end of their relationship outright, it was seemingly confirmed when Timothée was seen making out with actress Eiza González in June 2020.