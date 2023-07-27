Lily Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Look Cozy On Dinner Date In Santa Monica: Photo

Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and girlfriend 070 Shake, 26, took their red-hot romance to the tony town of Santa Monica on Wednesday, July 26. The star of HBO’s The Idol was spotted getting cozy with the rapper as they enjoyed a dinner date at famed Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Rocking a sheer black tank top and patterned skirt, Lily-Rose held 070 Shake’s hand while waiting for their car to arrive at the valet.

The romantic outing comes almost a month after the adorable pair celebrated 070’s birthday. Lily-Rose shared photos of the couple on her Instagram Stories, and called her partner, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, the “love of my life.”

View Related Gallery Celebrity Date Night: Photos Of Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Plus More A-List Couples Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Santa Monica, CA - Actress Lily-Rose Depp and rapper girlfriend 070 Shake are seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after having dinner in Santa Monica. Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake went public with their relationship in mid-May, with the actress posting a photo of them smooching on her Instagram Story. “Four months with my crush,” she captioned the photo, revealing that they’d been together since January. Although Lily-Rose and 070 Shake were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week in February, this was the first time they officially confirmed their romance. Shake is Lily-Rose’s first public girlfriend. She previously dated Timothee Chalamet and had a brief romance with Austin Butler.

Amid her big romance reveal, Lily-Rose has been busy promoting “The Idol,” which premiered on June 4. In the drama, the daughter of Johnny Depp portrays a pop star striving to revive her career after canceling a tour due to a nervous breakdown. During her comeback journey, she encounters a cult leader, portrayed by The Weeknd, and develops a relationship with him.

The release of “The Idol” has been accompanied by some controversy due to its explicit content, with director Sam Levinson being at the center of it. Nonetheless, in a statement from March 2023, Lily-Rose came to the defense of the show and Sam, expressing that she has never felt more supported and respected in a creative environment.”Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way. It matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel about performing it.”