Lily-Rose Depp Calls Girlfriend 070 Shake ‘Love Of My Life’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Lily-Rose Depp, 24, showed love to her girlfriend 070 Shake on the rapper’s 26th birthday on June 13. The star of HBO’s The Idol shared photos of the couple on her Instagram Stories, and called her partner, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, the “love of my life.” Lily-Rose and 070 Shake went public with their relationship in mid-May, and since then Lily-Rose hasn’t shied away from posting her love on social media, especially for a big birthday.

In the first photo, Lily-Rose took a mirror selfie in a bathroom as 070 Shake sweetly wrapped her arm around the actress. The second image showed Lily-Rose holding 070 Shake’s neck, as the rapper took a swig of a cigarette in front of her girlfriend.

In the third photo, Lily-Rose rested her legs on her partner’s chest, and 070 Shake kindly gave Lily-Rose a foot massage. The fourth and final image from Lily-Rose’s tribute was of the happy couple kissing. Lily-Rose wished her girlfriend a happy birthday in Spanish alongside the image.

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake have been dating since January, which Lily-Rose confirmed with a photo of them kissing in May. “4 months with my crush,” she captioned the image, which featured Lily-Rose in a chair and cradling 070 Shake’s face as she went in for a deep kiss. The couple first sparked dating rumors with an appearance at Paris Fashion Week in February. 070 Shake is Lily-Rose’s first public girlfriend. She previously dated Timothee Chalamet and had a brief romance with Austin Butler.

Johnny Depp‘s daughter was 16 years old when she allied herself with The Self Evident Truths campaign supporting sexual fluidity. At the time, the campaign featured thousands and thousands of people who do not identify as 100% straight. “A lot of people took it as me coming out,” Lily-Rose told Nylon in 2016. “But that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”