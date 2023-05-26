Lily-Rose Depp Kisses GF 070 Shake As She’s Greeted By Her At LAX After Cannes: Photos

Sweet reunion! Lily-Rose Depp arrived home from the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, met her at the airport in Los Angeles. Lily-Rose greeted the rapper with a kiss, framing her head with her hands and pulling her close in the middle of the pick-up line. She could be seen laughing as she hugged 070 Shake amidst their PDA-filled reunion.

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake went public with their relationship in mid-May, with the actress posting a photo of them smooching on her Instagram Story. “Four months with my crush,” she captioned the photo, revealing that they’d been together since January. Although Lily-Rose and 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week in February, this was the first time they officially confirmed their romance.

Ahead of her reunion with 070 Shake, Lily-Rose was at the Cannes Film Festival promoting her upcoming series, The Idol, which premieres on HBO on June 4. In the series, which has already made headlines for its graphic, controversial scenes, Lily-Rose plays a pop star who’s trying to rebuild her career after cancelling a tour due to a nervous breakdown. As she’s making her comeback, she meets a cult leader, played by The Weeknd, who she strikes up a relationship with.

The Idol has faced some controversy ahead of its release due to the explicit nature of its content. Director Sam Levinson, specifically, has been at the center of the controversy. However, Lily-Rose defended the show and Sam in a March 2023 statement. “Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued,” she said. “Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way. It matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel about performing it.”

At Cannes, she also defended the many risque and raunchy scenes that her character has in the show. “I think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we see emotionally in her,” she explained. Sam added, “We live in a very sexualized world, where the influence of pornography is powerful in terms of the psyche of young people. And we see this in pop music.”