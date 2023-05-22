Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Black Mini Dress Alongside The Weeknd At ‘The Idol’ Cannes Premiere

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, proudly showed up to the premiere of her new HBO drama series, The Idol, at Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday. The daughter of Johnny Depp looked incredible in a black sleeveless dress with a flower detail on the front and black heels as she posed alongside The Weeknd, 33, who co-created the series and also co-stars in it, and others. She had her blonde hair pulled up with some loose curly strands hanging on each side of her face and had on flattering makeup that matched her outfit.

The Weeknd wore a black and white tuxedo as both he and Lily-Rose flashed big smiles to the camera during their poses. Co-creator Sam Levinson was also in attendance and wore a white suit with a black bow tie as he also posed alongside the stars. Other attendees included David Zaslav, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Jennie Kim.

The Idol is about Lily-Rose’s character, Jocelyn, who is an aspiring pop star, who begins falling in love with The Weeknd’s character, Tedros. Tedros is a self-help guru/modern-day cult leader, and their relationship becomes toxic and complicated, leading to many interesting and memorable storylines.

Lily-Rose and The Weeknd’s appearance at the Cannes premiere comes after the new series made headlines for alleged behind-the-scenes drama. Allegations that claimed The Weeknd was “unhappy” that the show focused more on Lily-Rose, were shot down, both by the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer, who took to Twitter to share a cryptic video and message, and HBO. There were also allegations of drama between Amy Seimetz and Sam, who ended up replacing her as the director of the show during the production.

“The creators and producers of The Idol have been working hard to create one of HBO’s most exciting and provocative original programs,” the network said in a statement to People. “The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change. Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew. We look forward to sharing The Idol with audiences soon.”

Lily-Rose also praised Sam in a statement to the outlet. “Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with,” she said. “Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued. Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way – it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it. He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated.”

HBO will officially release The Idol on June 4.