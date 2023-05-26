070 Shake: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Dating Lily-Rose Depp

070 Shake, 25, has been a rising rapper for a number of years now. With major collaborations and huge tours under her belt, she’s been making a huge name for herself in the music world. The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, recently made headlines when she was seen kissing actress Lily-Rose Depp, 23, on her Instagram Story. Lily revealed that the pair had been dating for four months when she shared the photo. While the couple’s relationship is still relatively new, here’s everything you need to know about Shake!

070 Shake has two albums out

Shake has been working on music for almost a decade, and she made her debut when she dropped her single “Trust Nobody” back in 2016. Her debut EP Glitter came out in 2018. While she has a ton of one-off tracks under her belt, she didn’t release her debut record Modus Vivendi until 2020. She followed up the album in 2022 with her sophomore release You Can’t Kill Me. Her music embraces hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music.

She’s part of the 070 Collective

What do the series of numbers at the front of 070 Shake’s name mean exactly? It’s actually a reference to a collective of rappers that she started with. Since they all came from similar parts of New Jersey, they used the state’s 070 prefix which starts many zip codes throughout the Garden State. The collective was made up of 11 people, including rappers and producers, and they dropped their debut mixtape The 070 Project: Chapter 1 in 2016.

She’s collaborated with huge rappers

Shortly after dropping her debut, Shake received a few huge opportunities to work with major names in the music industry. She was featured on the songs “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes” from Kanye West’s 2018 album Ye, per The Fader. She also sang the chorus on Pusha T’s “Santeria” on his 2018 album Daytona, via Genius. She’s also been featured on DJ Khaled’s song “Holy Mountain” from 2019’s Father of Asahd.

In addition to her work in the studio, she’s also taken part in huge performances. She made her Coachella debut in 2023. She toured with The 1975 in 2016, and she also opened for Kid Cudi as part of his To The Moon tour in 2022, per Consequence.

She doesn’t like to ‘label’ her sexuality

Shake hasn’t shied away from speaking about her sexuality in her music and in interviews. She posed for a photo with her ex-girlfriend in a 2017 profile for Vogue. While her songs regularly mention her sexuality, Shake admitted that she likes to keep it casual in a 2018 profile for Pitchfork. “I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything,” she told the outlet. “I just like girls.”

She was a high school basketball star

Outside of rapping, 070 Shake was a member of her high school’s basketball team. She was a shooting guard for North Bergen High School on the Bruins girls basketball team, per NJ Advance. In fact, her time on the court inspired her name as a rapper. She regularly did a move on the court called the “shake weave,” which she adopted as her stage name when she started making music.