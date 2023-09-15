Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Hold Hands on Romantic Outing in L.A.: Photos

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and 070 Shake, 26, are more in love than ever! In photos you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15, looking happy and laid-back. The star of HBO’s now defunct The Idol rocked a black graphic long-sleeved shirt, baggy jeans, and a pair of casual sneakers as they chatted with her girlfriend on their morning walk. She carried a tan handbag and perched a pair of chic sunglasses on her forehead for the makeup-free outing.

The daughter of embattled actor Johnny Depp finished the look with a simple necklace and small earrings. 070 Shake wore a bold black Alice Cooper t shirt layered with a blue hoodie, oversized camo cargo pants, and chunky black shoes. They playfully touched each other’s arms while walking, holding hands and appearing happy just to be spending time together. Lily-Rose wrapped her arms about the rapper at one point, drawing near to her ear in an intimate moment.

The pics come just weeks after the actress shared a series of steamy photos with 070 Shake, with the hashtag #PDA and the caption, “Me and my prince charming.” The couple began dating late last year, confirming their already developed romance with a passionate kiss via Instagram in March.

The romance escalated, with an insider explaining that Lily-Rose is truly into her girlfriend, whose given name is Danielle Balbuena. “Their chemistry is off the charts and they spend as much time together as possible,” a source told Us Weekly for a June report. “Lily is proud to be with Dani and doesn’t care if the whole world knows.”

Lily-Rose is no stranger to high profile romances — she’s previously been linked to Elvis star Austin Butler and Wonka star Timothee Chalamet, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner.