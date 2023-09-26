Timothee Chalamet Leads Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Out of Their Car While Attending a Paris Party

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted in the City of Love! The Kardashians star, 26, was photographed holding onto the Wonka actor, 27, as they arrived at singer Rosalía’s birthday party in Paris on Monday, September 25.

Instead of holding hands, though, Kylie was seen grasping Timothée’s index finger as they exited a car while paparazzi swarmed the vehicle, according to photos published by Page Six. The pair even matched in their outfits wearing all-black attire for the evening. The Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a black jacket and matching high heels, while the Dune actor wore jeans, a black sweatshirt and coordinating baseball cap as they walked into the Folderol Wine Bar for the soirée.

Recently, Kylie and Timothée haven’t been shy about showing off their relationship. The Hulu personality even has an adorable photo on her phone screen of her boyfriend kissing her on the cheek.

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, where fans spotted them sharing a few kisses and embraces. Later that week, Kylie and Timothée didn’t hold back from cuddling and kissing at the U.S. Open.

Neither the makeup entrepreneur nor the Call Me By Your Name star has publicly commented on their relationship. In fact, they made sure to avoid being spotted together for the first several months of their romance. Rumors first circulated on social media about the pair in January. However, it wasn’t until April when fans were convinced that they were dating after Kylie’s car was seen at Timothée’s house in Beverly Hills.

A source later told Us Weekly that they had “been spending much more time together, and they’re growing much closer as the days go by.”

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée, including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner],” the insider added. “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past. He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Before Hollywood’s newest “It” couple started their romance, Kylie was previously in an on-and-off relationship with her ex Travis Scott. The former pair share daughter Stormi and son Aire together. For Timothée’s part, he dated Lily-Rose Depp from 2018 to 2020.